Pirelli launches world's first FSC-certified tyres for BMW's hybrid model By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A tyre is pictured in a tyre specialist center in Turin, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian tyremaker Pirelli said on Wednesday it was producing the world’s first FSC-certified range of tyres, which it designed for BMW’s X5 xDrive45e plug-in hybrid model.

The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) is an international non-profit organisation which sets standards for environmentally responsible management of forests and certifying environmental policies.

The new tyres contain FSC-certified natural rubber and rayon, Pirelli said in a statement, adding they will help achieve an increasingly sustainable tyre production.

“FSC forest management certification confirms that plantations are managed in a way that preserves biological diversity and benefits the lives of local people and workers, while ensuring it sustains economic viability,” it said.

