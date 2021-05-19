Pender Growth Fund and Working Opportunity Fund Announce Shareholder Voting Results on the Potential Acquisition of the Working Opportunity Fund

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSXV: PTF) Further to the April 7, 2021 announcement of Pender Growth Fund Inc. (the “Company” or “Pender”) that it had entered into a definitive agreement for the potential acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Working Opportunity Fund (EVCC) Ltd. (“WOF” or the “Fund”) under a plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement), Pender and WOF report that WOF’s shareholders approved the Arrangement at a WOF shareholder meeting held on May 18, 2021.

The Arrangement was approved by both WOF Venture Series and WOF Commercialization Series, which together comprise the Fund. WOF is pleased to report a significantly higher voting turnout than in prior shareholder meetings.

Under the Arrangement WOF Venture Series shareholders will receive cash consideration unless they elected to continue to hold their WOF shares and continue to participate in the future performance of the underlying Venture Series portfolio. Approximately 97% of WOF Venture Series shareholders are expected to receive cash consideration under the Arrangement.

The Arrangement is subject to a number of conditions to completion, including approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia, the administrator under the Employee Investment Act (British Columbia) and the TSX Venture Exchange. There can be no assurance that the Arrangement will be completed on the basis proposed or at all.

About the Company

The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its investors. The Company utilizes its small capital base and long-term horizon to invest in unique situations; primarily small cap, special situations, and illiquid public and private companies. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “PTF”.

