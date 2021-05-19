Patched vulnerability could’ve crippled ETH over the past 2 years: Ethereum Foundation By Cointelegraph

Patched vulnerability could’ve crippled ETH over the past 2 years: Ethereum Foundation
The Foundation has published a blog post outlining a potentially catastrophic vulnerability that could have resulted in the mainnet being brought down at a cost of less than five-figures up until the execution of the Berlin hardfork last month.
A May 18 blog post describes the vulnerability as having posed “a severe threat against the Ethereum platform” until April’s upgrades allowed it to dodge the bullet.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.