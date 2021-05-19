Patched vulnerability could’ve crippled ETH over the past 2 years: Ethereum Foundation By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The Foundation has published a blog post outlining a potentially catastrophic vulnerability that could have resulted in the mainnet being brought down at a cost of less than five-figures up until the execution of the Berlin hardfork last month.

A May 18 blog post describes the vulnerability as having posed “a severe threat against the Ethereum platform” until April’s upgrades allowed it to dodge the bullet.