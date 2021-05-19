Orcel and Santander boss Botin in court over CEO job offer dispute

Article content

MADRID — A hearing pitting Andrea Orcel against Santander over the withdrawal of an offer to make him chief executive began on Wednesday with the Italian banker and the Spanish bank’s chairman Ana Botin both present at the Madrid court.

One of the most public rows over a top banking job ended up in court more than two years after Santander dropped plans to make Orcel, previously the top investment banker at Swiss bank UBS, its CEO after a dispute over his pay package.

Orcel and Botin were both in the front row of the packed hearing on Wednesday, which is taking place in a conference hall instead of a traditional court room due to COVID-19 protocols and because of intense media interest in the case.

Botin greeted Orcel with a “good morning” before taking her seat four spaces away from her former trusted adviser, who had worked on deals for Santander while he was a high-profile investment banker, known as a “rainmaker” at UBS.

Sources close to the matter and a court document seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed that Orcel had cut his initial claim against Santander by tens of millions of euros.

The source also said Orcel had dropped the part of his legal claim that would require the Spanish bank to hire him, because he has since been appointed CEO of Italy’s UniCredit.