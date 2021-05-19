Oprah-backed Oatly raises $1.4 billion in IPO

Article content

Swedish vegan milk maker Oatly Group AB , which counts celebrities Oprah Winfrey and Natalie Portman among its backers, raised $1.4 billion in its U.S. initial public offering on Wednesday, the company said in a statement.

The company, whose investors also include rapper Jay Z and former Starbucks Corp head Howard Schultz, said it priced 84.4 million American depositary shares in the initial public offering at $17 each, at the top of its indicated range. This implies a valuation for the company of $10 billion.

Oatly’s share sale comes in the middle of a crucial juncture for the U.S. IPO market, which is facing significant volatility due to inflation fears that have forced investors to abandon high-growth stocks, focusing on value stocks instead.

The outcome of offerings this week is being watched for clues on the near-term future of the U.S. capital markets, which have witnessed a stunning rally over the past 15 months as share sales of hundreds of companies, including big names such as Airbnb, Snowflake and DoorDash, breached all-time records.

Last week, at least three IPOs, including mortgage insurer Enact Holdings Inc and hearing care services company Hear.com, were pulled due to choppy market conditions.