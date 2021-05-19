Oil Stockpile Rose 1.3 Million Barrels Last Week, Less Than Expected: EIA By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Liz Moyer

Investing.com — U.S. oil stockpiles rose slightly less than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

rose 1.321 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a build of 1.623 million barrels.

stockpiles, which include diesel and , fell 2.324 million barrels in the week against expectations for a draw of 386,000 barrels, the EIA data showed.

were 96,000 barrels. The weekly rose 0.2%, according to the EIA report.

fell 1.963 million barrels last week the EIA said, compared with expectations for a draw of 886,000 barrels.