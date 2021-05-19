Oil Sinks Below $65 as Stockpiles Expand, Iran Talks Cast Shadow

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Oil extended a decline toward $65 a barrel after an industry report showed a rise in U.S. crude stockpiles and traders tracked talks between world powers on a revival of the Iran nuclear deal.

West Texas Intermediate for June delivery was 0.5% lower after dropping 1.2% on Tuesday. The American Petroleum Institute reported that domestic oil stockpiles increased by 620,000 barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures. At the same time, gasoline and distillate inventories fell.

A return to the 2015 Iranian agreement could pave the way for the removal of U.S. sanctions and a rise in the country’s crude exports just as the OPEC+ alliance loosens output curbs. On Tuesday, futures sank as much as 3.3% as investors parsed initial comments from a Russian envoy that significant progress had been made. That drop was pared after the same diplomat then played down reports a major announcement was likely Wednesday.

Oil has advanced this year as investors bet that progress battling the pandemic will revive energy demand, depleting the inventories that built up last year. With consumption picking up in many key economies including the U.S., the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are now gradually restoring some of the production that was cut last year. Still, the pandemic retains a strong grip in parts of Asia, especially in major crude importer India.

In a further sign that advanced economies are making progress in reopening, Quebec, the Canadian epicenter of the crisis early in the pandemic, announced a restart plan. The local government estimates that 75% of adults will be at least partially vaccinated by June 15.

