Oil prices fall on rising COVID-19 infections in Asia, inflation fears

SINGAPORE — Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday on renewed demand concerns as coronavirus cases in Asia rise and on fears of rising inflation might lead the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, which could limit economic growth.

Brent crude futures fell 73 cents, or 1.1%, to $67.98 a barrel at 0452 GMT. It settled 1.1% lower on Tuesday after briefly climbing above $70 earlier in the session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 77 cents, or 1.2%, to $64.72 a barrel, following a 1.2% fall on Tuesday.

Brent’s rise to $70 was driven by optimism over the reopenings of the U.S. and European economies, among the the world’s biggest oil consumers. But it later retreated on fears of slowing fuel demand in Asia as COVID-19 cases surge in India, Taiwan, Vietnam and Thailand, prompting a new wave of movement restrictions.

“Yesterday’s trade proved again that $70 signals irrational exuberance,” said Vandana Hari, energy analyst at Vanda Insights in Singapore.

“Assessing the global demand picture remains challenging as reopenings and restrictions across the world are probably the most diverse since the start of the pandemic,” said Hari.

Uncertainties over inflation also prompted investors to reduce exposure to riskier assets like oil.