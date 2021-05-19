New OCC head requests review of cryptocurrency rules By Cointelegraph

New OCC head requests review of cryptocurrency rules
The United States’ banking regulator, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, is set to review cryptocurrency-related rulemaking following Brian Brooks’ departure.
Michael Hsu, the newly-appointed Acting Comptroller of the Currency, has requested a staff review of former OCC rulemaking regarding the crypto industry as part of his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.
