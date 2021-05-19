New OCC head requests review of cryptocurrency rules By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

New OCC head requests review of cryptocurrency rules

The United States’ banking regulator, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, is set to review cryptocurrency-related rulemaking following Brian Brooks’ departure.

Michael Hsu, the newly-appointed Acting Comptroller of the Currency, has requested a staff review of former OCC rulemaking regarding the crypto industry as part of his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.