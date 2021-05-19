New Bristol Myers immunotherapy combo better than Opdivo alone in melanoma study

Article content

NEW YORK — An experimental Bristol Myers Squibb drug from a new class of immunotherapy used in combination with its big-selling cancer medicine Opdivo significantly extended the time it took for advanced melanoma to worsen compared with Opdivo alone, according to early data from a study released on Wednesday.

Patients with previously untreated melanoma that had spread or could not be removed by surgery who received relatlimab plus Opdivo on average went 10.1 months before the deadly skin cancer began to progress, a measure known as median progression-free survival (PFS). That compared with PFS of 4.6 months for those who received Opdivo alone in the study of more than 700 patients.

The trial has not been running long enough to generate data on whether the combination therapy also extends overall survival in melanoma patients.

Relatlimab belongs to a new category of immune checkpoint inhibitors that target a protein called lymphocyte-activation gene 3 (LAG-3). There are currently no approved LAG-3 drugs.

The drug can restore the function of “exhausted” T cells, which may affect tumor growth, Bristol Myers Chief Medical Officer Samit Hirawat said in an interview. This could also improve the performance of Opdivo, which works by targeting a different protein called PD-1.