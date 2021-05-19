New bill would require candidates in Russian elections to declare crypto By Cointelegraph

New bill would require candidates in Russian elections to declare crypto
Russia’s State Duma has approved a new draft bill in its first reading that would require election candidates to disclose their crypto holdings, expenditures and purchases.
The draft bill also asks election candidates to indicate a source of income for cryptocurrency purchases and requires crypto declarations not only from the actual candidates, but also their spouses and minor children for the past three years.
