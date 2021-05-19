Nervos and CMB International launch $50M blockchain, DeFi and NFT fund By Cointelegraph

Nervos and CMB International launch $50M blockchain, DeFi and NFT fund
The Nervos Foundation has announced the launch of a fund in collaboration with CMB International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Merchants Bank.
The $50 million fund named “InNervation” will be used to make early investments in startups that are building blockchain-based user-centric products. Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, dApps, and nonfungible token (NFT) marketplaces will be a particular focus of the investments.
