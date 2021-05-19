Ned’s Declassified Nickelodeon Reboot Is Dead

“For now, the reboot’s dead.”
If you’re like me and were raised by a television in the early-mid 2000s, you probably remember the Nickelodeon gem Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.
The show featured Devon Werkheiser as Ned Bigby, a middle schooler who created a guide to survive one of the most awkward periods of life with the help of his friends Cookie and Moze.
And, a whole 14 years after the show’s finale (time is a cruel, sick joke), Devon started providing tips on TikTok for how to survive adulthood. Some are funny, and some are actually really helpful!
Which got me thinking, with other Nickelodeon shows like iCarly getting the reboot treatment, is there a chance for Ned’s Declassified???
Well, Devon recently shared the Ned’s Declassified reboot status on TikTok, and I’ll let you see for yourself:
He starts off by saying, “For the last two years of my life, bringing the Ned’s Declassified Adulthood Survival Guide reboot to life has been a huge goal of mine.”
“Imagine Ned, Moze, and Cookie getting out of college, struggling through their twenties, bringing you tips on taxes, online dating, self-care, roommates, budgeting, all of it!”
“I wanted it for you, and I wanted it for me, and I thought it would be amazing to make a self-help sitcom for a generation that could use a friend,” Devon continues.
As as adult who still constantly feels like they have no idea what they’re doing and is part of said generation that could use a friend, I can imagine it. And all I have to say is: YES PLEASE.
“Cookie and Moze were on board, the original creators and producers, Scott and Michelle Fellows, were on board, but we don’t own the rights to Ned’s Declassified. So, we pitched it to Nickelodeon and Awesomeness TV, who do own the rights to it, and…they passed on it and won’t let us take it to sell it somewhere else.”
“So, for now the reboot’s dead and, um, I’m really sad, and uh, thanks for being fans.”
People were just as upset about the news as I was in the comments:
So, alas, I guess we’ll just have to continue navigating adulthood without Ned’s help. At least there’s still Devon’s TikTok for now.
