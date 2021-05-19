Nebraska bill to allow banks to offer crypto services passes to final round By Cointelegraph

Nebraska bill to allow banks to offer crypto services passes to final round
Lawmakers in the U.S. state of Nebraska have taken another step towards passing a bill that will allow state banks to offer cryptocurrency services.
According to a May 19 tweet from Senator Julie Slama, the legislature called LB 649 has just passed to the final round of debate. She added that the bill establishes a statewide framework for cryptocurrency and digital asset banks in Nebraska:
