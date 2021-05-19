More than half of Australians think Elon Musk invented Bitcoin: Survey By Cointelegraph

Australians’ knowledge of cryptocurrency could use some improvement, as more than half of them think that Elon Musk created (BTC), according to a new survey.

Finder, Australia’s most visited comparison website, conducted a survey of 1,004 Australians to find out more about what they know about crypto, The Australian reports Wednesday.