Malaysia shares drop nearly 1%, rupiah slips ahead of Fed minutes

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Malaysian stocks and Indonesia’s rupiah

led losses on Wednesday, as investors trimmed exposure to Asia’s

risk-sensitive currencies and equities markets after a soft

session on Wall Street and worries around the resurgence of

COVID-19 cases in the region.

The rupiah, favored by foreign investors seeking to

tap Indonesia’s high-yielding debt, fell 0.3% with most of

Asia’s other emerging currencies flat to slightly lower.

Taiwan’s dollar stood out with a 0.4% gain.

Malaysian and Singapore stocks fell close to

1%.

“Sentiment is likely to remain cautious as a viral

resurgence in parts of Asia remains on top of traders’ minds,”

Margaret Yang, a DailyFX strategist, said.

The broad weakness in the region comes ahead of minutes from

the Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting later on Wednesday

that is expected to confirm that policymakers think a rate hike

is still some time away.

Singapore, Taiwan and Malaysia have all imposed coronavirus

measures to combat new outbreaks, amid worries of more

contagious variants, at a time when the West is easing

restrictions. Vaccination drives in Asia have also been slow.

“Asian central banks have generally been held back by the

virus situation,” Duncan Tan, a rates strategist at DBS, said in

a client note.

“We don’t think Asia can be expected to deviate from the

global policy normalization trend for an extended period of

time,” he added, referring to other central banks in advanced

and emerging economies that are turning less dovish as they

watch over rising commodity prices.

Inflation remains a worry as recent data shows consumer

prices rising in the United States, though the Fed has thus far

stuck to the narrative that it would be transient and monetary

policy should stay accommodative.

Minutes from the Thai central bank’s latest meeting showed

policymakers viewed Thailand’s financial system as more

vulnerable from the latest coronavirus outbreak, posing

significant risks to the economy.

The Thai cabinet approved a further 700 billion baht ($22.26

billion) of borrowing on Tuesday to support the government’s

COVID-19 response.

Meanwhile, the Taiwan dollar hit a one-week high against the

greenback.

Officials on Tuesday said they expected limited impact on

Taiwan’s economy and its key semiconductor industry from the

COVID-19 outbreak.

Markets in South Korea and Hong Kong were closed for

holidays.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 7 basis points

to 6.475%

** Taiwan calls for fair access to vaccines

** Singapore seeks COVID-19 vaccination for all adults by

August

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0330 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD %

Japan -0.06 -5.23 -1.40 2.05

China -0.05 +1.56 -0.46 1.14

India 0.00 +0.03 0.00 8.06

Indonesia -0.28 -1.89 -0.44 -2.85

Malaysia 0.00 -2.55 -0.87 -3.06

Philippines +0.14 +0.48 -0.36 -12.85

S.Korea – -3.92 – 10.43

Singapore -0.07 -0.71 -0.76 9.67

Taiwan +0.39 +2.29 -0.19 9.38

Thailand +0.06 -4.65 0.04 8.14

($1 = 31.4400 baht)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by

Jacqueline Wong)

