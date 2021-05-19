Malaysia shares drop nearly 1%, rupiah slips ahead of Fed minutes

Article content

Malaysian stocks and Indonesia’s rupiah

led losses on Wednesday, as investors trimmed exposure to Asia’s

risk-sensitive currencies and equities markets after a soft

session on Wall Street and worries around the resurgence of

COVID-19 cases in the region.

The rupiah, favored by foreign investors seeking to

tap Indonesia’s high-yielding debt, fell 0.3% with most of

Asia’s other emerging currencies flat to slightly lower.

Taiwan’s dollar stood out with a 0.4% gain.

Malaysian and Singapore stocks fell close to

1%.

“Sentiment is likely to remain cautious as a viral

resurgence in parts of Asia remains on top of traders’ minds,”

Margaret Yang, a DailyFX strategist, said.

The broad weakness in the region comes ahead of minutes from

the Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting later on Wednesday

that is expected to confirm that policymakers think a rate hike

is still some time away.

Singapore, Taiwan and Malaysia have all imposed coronavirus

measures to combat new outbreaks, amid worries of more

contagious variants, at a time when the West is easing

restrictions. Vaccination drives in Asia have also been slow.

“Asian central banks have generally been held back by the

virus situation,” Duncan Tan, a rates strategist at DBS, said in