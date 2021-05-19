Loss of staff and aircraft to prevent quick aviation rebound -IATA head By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Willie Walsh Chief Executive of International Airlines Group (IAG) attends the Europe Aviation Summit in Brussels, Belgium March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) – It will take several years for the global aviation industry to recover to 2019 capacity levels as airlines have retired aircraft and made critical staff redundant, the head of the global airline industry body IATA said on Wednesday.

“The ability for the industry to recover to the 2019 levels of capacity quickly is now impossible,” IATA Director General Willie Walsh told an Irish parliamentary committee.

“The reason I say that is … we have seen a lot of aircraft have been returned. So therefore the aircraft are not available. A lot of critical staff, unfortunately, have been made redundant.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR