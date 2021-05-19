Litecoin Tumbles 20% In Rout By Investing.com



Litecoin Tumbles 20% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $249.344 by 07:22 (11:22 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 20.46% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12, 2020.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $16.815B, or 0.95% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $249.054 to $300.240 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 32.91%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.335B or 3.13% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $249.0538 to $338.8282 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 40.63% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $38,794.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 14.47% on the day.

was trading at $2,736.16 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 22.03%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $729.184B or 40.98% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $319.337B or 17.95% of the total cryptocurrency market value.