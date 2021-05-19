Litecoin Plunges 39% In Rout By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Litecoin Plunges 39% In Rout

Investing.com – was trading at $186.332 by 08:48 (12:48 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 38.95% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss ever.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $14.895B, or 0.89% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $186.332 to $300.240 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 40.41%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.874B or 3.14% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $186.3320 to $338.8282 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 55.64% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $36,923.9 on the Investing.com Index, down 17.99% on the day.

was trading at $2,511.09 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 26.36%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $698.835B or 41.61% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $289.640B or 17.25% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

