Litecoin Falls 31% In Selloff By Investing.com



Litecoin Falls 31% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $189.205 by 22:56 (02:56 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, down 30.51% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $12.522B, or 0.78% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $166.696 to $195.308 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 42.59%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $12.132B or 3.05% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $145.8782 to $338.8282 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 54.95% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $38,043.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 6.86% on the day.

was trading at $2,458.73 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 21.19%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $708.476B or 44.23% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $282.093B or 17.61% of the total cryptocurrency market value.