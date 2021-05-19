Leaving Netflix In June 2021: Movies And TV Shows

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

It’s your last chance to take a trip into The Twilight Zone!

Another month, another crop of Netflix movies and TV shows that are, sadly, leaving the platform! Here are all of the titles leaving Netflix in June 2021, so you can be sure to catch them before they’re gone:

Leaving the week of June 1:


Nbc / Â©NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

1. Alone: Season 6

2. Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

3. Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

4. Searching for Bobby Fischer

Leaving the week of June 9:


Ifc Films / Â©IFC Films/Courtesy Everett Collection

5. Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

Leaving the week of June 17:


Dimension Films / Â©Dimension Films/Courtesy Everett Collection

6. Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

7. Dark Skies

Leaving the week of June 26:


Lions Gate / Â©Lions Gate/Courtesy Everett Collection

8. The Secret Life of Pets 2

9. 20th Century Women

10. Tales of the City (1993): Season 1

11. Bratz: The Movie

Leaving the week of June 30:


Â©mca / Â©MCA/Courtesy Everett Collectio, Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

12. 30 Minutes or Less

13. A Bridge Too Far

14. Acts of Violence

15. Back to the Future

16. Back to the Future Part II

17. Back to the Future Part III

18. Bonnie and Clyde

19. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

20. Crazy, Stupid, Love

21. Enter the Dragon

22. Fiddler on the Roof

23. From Paris with Love

24. Gothika

25. Immortals

26. Invictus

27. Jason X

28. Leprechaun

29. Scarface

30. Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3

31. The Accountant of Auschwitz

32. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

33. The Land Before Time

34. The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

35. The Roommate

36. The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5

37. Training Day

38. Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2

39 Two Weeks Notice


TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR