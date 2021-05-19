KJ Apa And Clara Berry Are Expecting Their First Baby

Someone is about to discover the epic highs and lows of parenting.
Archie is gonna be a dad!!
KJ Apa just announced that he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, influencer and model Clara Berry.
The couple shared (adorable) complimentary pregnancy announcements on social media.
In case there was still any confusion, KJ cleared it all up with a succinct comment on Clara’s post.
Needless to say, the Riverdale cast had some very sweet words of congratulations.
KJ and Clara confirmed their relationship in Feb. 2020 and have recently been spending time together in Vancouver, where KJ shoots Riverdale.
Congrats to the parents-to-be!! 👶🏼🤰🏼👨🏻🦰
