Kendall Jenner Faces Backlash For Her 818 Tequila Ad

Bradly Lamb
Kendall Jenner is facing some heated criticism after the recent launch of her 818 Tequila ad campaign.


Cindy Ord / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

In honor of the brand’s upcoming US debut, the model shared a promotional video as well as a series of photos from an agave farm in Jalisco, Mexico.

“What an incredible experience I have had thus far, learning about this beautiful place, its beautiful culture, and the beautiful people!” Kendall wrote on her Instagram.

The campaign features a number of agave farmers working alongside Kendall, some viewers are saying is wearing an outfit and hairstyle traditionally associated with Mexican culture.

Critics are accusing Kendall of cultural appropriation, saying that she is being disrespectful to native workers by wearing the outfit as a costume for a photoshoot.

Meanwhile, others say she is perpetuating stereotypes and spreading misconceptions about Mexican culture, as most Mexicans do not dress in that way.

And it seems that Kendall has heard the criticism loud and clear, because she’s already turned off the comments on her Instagram post:

Here’s what others had to say about the campaign:

YOU’VE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME…..leave it to Kendall to be as tone deaf as possible, this is so offensive. Modeling that chic migrant worker look for her tequila brand, watch her cry and say she didn’t know later on for the 100th time 🙄😠


@ESNYstylessa / Via Twitter: @ESNYstylessa

You should definitely read this entire thread:

Many families, specially in Jalisco, Mexico, produce tequila for Mexican brands or even they have their own small businesses of tequila. Kendall Jenner coming to Jalisco and starting her tequila is making that many families to lose their job to big names like her.


@talkfastloueh / Via Twitter: @talkfastloueh

And who could forget Kendall’s other poorly received beverage campaign?

God somethings never change… 2017 vs 2021 it’s funny because remember Kendall cried after the backlash from the Pepsi commercial if there was no backlash she wouldn’t have cared this is just disgusting brown face, culture appropriation to a whole other level 🤯


@yeseptemberg / Via Twitter: @yeseptemberg

While many have called out the campaign, sources told TMZ that the focus of the ad was intended to highlight the farmers doing the actual work to make the product ⁠— which makes sense because Kendall was accused of not crediting the workers when she first announced the brand.

Kendall has yet to directly address her critics yet, but we’ll keep you posted when she does.

