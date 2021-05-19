Home Entertainment Kaia Gerber Talks Lack Of Life Experience

Kaia Gerber Talks Lack Of Life Experience

“My driver had to check me into my hotel room — I couldn’t even do it on my own.”

Kaia Gerber just got real about her lack of life experience when she started working as a model.


Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

In addition to being the child of the mega-famous Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, Kaia’s been modeling since she was 13 years old.


Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

“I found myself in situations where I was, like, I actually don’t have the life experience that I need to handle this,” Kaia told Vogue.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“It could be something as small as knowing how to take the bus from the flight to the terminal,” she elaborated. “Or, I remember, when I started traveling alone, in Paris, my driver had to check me into my hotel room — I couldn’t even do it on my own.”

This lack of experience extended to emotional immaturity as well. “You know, I was doing fashion month, but I was so young I had kissed, like, only one person. I had never had a high school sweetheart or anything. And so I tended to date older people because those were the people I was around.”


Corbis / Getty Images

Some of the older people Kaia has dated include Pete Davidson, who she dated when she was 18 and he was 26, and fellow model Wellington Grant, who Kaia reportedly dated when she was 17 and he was 21.

“I got put in situations where one day I’d wake up and be like, How did I get here? I have no idea what I’m doing, and I need help. And being able to ask for that help was amazing. That’s what real growing up means, not being afraid to ask,” she said.


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

You can read the full Vogue cover story here.

