JGB yields unchanged after weak auction of 5-year notes

TOKYO — Yields on most Japanese government bonds (JGBs) were unchanged after an auction of five-year notes disappointed investors, while yields for five-year bonds rose.

The lowest price accepted at the finance ministry’s auction of five-year bonds was lower than market expectation, while the bid cover ratio was 3.3 times, lower than 4.55 times for the previous auction.

*The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.095%.

*The 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.075%.

*The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.440%.

*The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 0.655%.

*The two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.130%.

*The 40-year JGB yield was flat at 0.705%.

*Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.02 point to 151.43, with a trading volume of 13,272 lots. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team)