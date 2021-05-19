JD.com Inc Adr Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



JD.com Inc Adr Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – JD (NASDAQ:).com Inc Adr reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

JD.com Inc Adr announced earnings per share of 2.47 on revenue of 203.18B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 2.29 on revenue of 191.92B.

JD.com Inc Adr shares are down 12.17% from the beginning of the year, still down 35.57% from its 52 week high of 108.24 set on February 17. They are under-performing the which is up 2.56% from the start of the year.

JD.com Inc Adr shares gained 0.09% in pre-market trade following the report.

JD.com Inc Adr follows other major Services sector earnings this month

JD.com Inc Adr’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on April 29, who reported EPS of 15.79 on revenue of 108.52B, compared to forecasts EPS of 9.54 on revenue of 104.51B.

Alibaba ADR had missed expectations on May 13 with fourth quarter EPS of 10.32 on revenue of 187.4B, compared to forecast for EPS of 11.16 on revenue of 187.37B.

