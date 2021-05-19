Japan’s exports jump most in decade as trade-led recovery perks up

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s exports grew the most

since 2010 in April, supported by a favorable comparison with

the sharp plunge seen during the coronavirus pandemic a year

earlier, while capital spending also rose in an encouraging sign

of a trade-led recovery.

Supporting the outlook, Japanese manufacturers’ confidence

hit a more than two-year high in May on the back of solid

overseas demand, a Reuters survey showed on Thursday.

Improving exports stood in comparison with a year ago when a

slump in global trade due to global coronavirus lockdowns dealt

a heavy blow to the world’s third-largest economy.

Global demand for cars and electronics have picked up since

last year, driven by a recovery in the U.S. and Chinese

economies — Japan’s key markets — although global chip

shortages put a drag on overseas shipments in recent months.

Data out Thursday showed exports rose 38.0% in April from a

year earlier, compared with a 30.9% increase expected by

economists and following a 16.1% rise in March, the fastest gain

since April 2010.

By destination, exports to China, Japan’s largest trading

partner, rose 33.9% year-on-year in April, led by shipments of

chip-making equipment, hybrid cars and scrap copper.