Japan’s exports jump most in decade as trade-led recovery perks up

TOKYO — Japan’s exports grew the most

since 2010 in April, supported by a favorable comparison with

the sharp plunge seen during the pandemic last year, while

capital spending also rose, firming up expectations of a

trade-led recovery.

Also supporting the outlook, Japanese manufacturers’

confidence hit a more than two-year high in May on the back of

solid overseas demand, a Reuters survey showed on Thursday.

Improving exports were bolstered by the comparison with a

year ago when a slump in global trade due to global coronavirus

lockdowns dealt a heavy blow to the world’s third-largest

economy.

Global demand for cars and electronics have picked up since

last year, driven by a recovery in the U.S. and Chinese

economies — Japan’s key markets — although global chip

shortages put a drag on overseas shipments in recent months.

Data out on Thursday showed exports rose 38.0% in April from

a year earlier, compared with a 30.9% increase expected by

economists and following a 16.1% rise in March, the fastest gain

since April 2010.

“The trade data confirmed that exports were recovering

steadily. Particularly car exports, which fell a lot last year,

are picking up,” said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji