Japan’s exports jump most in decade as trade-led recovery perks up

TOKYO — Japan’s exports grew the most
since 2010 in April, supported by a favorable comparison with
the sharp plunge seen during the pandemic last year, while
capital spending also rose, firming up expectations of a
trade-led recovery.
Also supporting the outlook, Japanese manufacturers’
confidence hit a more than two-year high in May on the back of
solid overseas demand, a Reuters survey showed on Thursday.
Improving exports were bolstered by the comparison with a
year ago when a slump in global trade due to global coronavirus
lockdowns dealt a heavy blow to the world’s third-largest
economy.
Global demand for cars and electronics have picked up since
last year, driven by a recovery in the U.S. and Chinese
economies — Japan’s key markets — although global chip
shortages put a drag on overseas shipments in recent months.
Data out on Thursday showed exports rose 38.0% in April from
a year earlier, compared with a 30.9% increase expected by
economists and following a 16.1% rise in March, the fastest gain
since April 2010.
“The trade data confirmed that exports were recovering
steadily. Particularly car exports, which fell a lot last year,
are picking up,” said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji
Yasuda Research Institute.
“In Japan, capital spending tends to move in sync with
external demand, so an export recovery is encouraging for
machinery orders and capital expenditure.”
By destination, exports to China, Japan’s largest trading
partner, rose 33.9% year-on-year in April, led by shipments of
chip-making equipment, hybrid cars and scrap copper.
U.S.-bound exports grew 45.1% in the year to April on the
back of demand for automobiles, car parts and ship engines.
Separate data from the Cabinet Office showed Japan’s core
machinery orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an
indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months,
rose 3.7% in March from the previous month.
The rise in core orders, which exclude those of ships and
electric utilities, compared with a 6.4% increase seen in a
Reuters poll of economists, the data showed.
The Cabinet Office maintained its assessment on machinery
orders, saying that a pick-up is stalling.
Japan’s economy fell back into decline in the first quarter
and economists have sharply revised down estimates for growth
this quarter as emergency curbs hobble consumer spending.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Daniel Leussink; Editing by
Sam Holmes)