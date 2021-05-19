Japan’s exports jump most in decade as trade-led recovery perks up

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

TOKYO — Japan’s exports grew the most

since 2010 in April, supported by a favorable comparison with

the sharp plunge seen during the pandemic last year, while

capital spending also rose, firming up expectations of a

trade-led recovery.

Also supporting the outlook, Japanese manufacturers’

confidence hit a more than two-year high in May on the back of

solid overseas demand, a Reuters survey showed on Thursday.

Improving exports were bolstered by the comparison with a

year ago when a slump in global trade due to global coronavirus

lockdowns dealt a heavy blow to the world’s third-largest

economy.

Global demand for cars and electronics have picked up since

last year, driven by a recovery in the U.S. and Chinese

economies — Japan’s key markets — although global chip

shortages put a drag on overseas shipments in recent months.

Data out on Thursday showed exports rose 38.0% in April from

a year earlier, compared with a 30.9% increase expected by

economists and following a 16.1% rise in March, the fastest gain

since April 2010.

“The trade data confirmed that exports were recovering

steadily. Particularly car exports, which fell a lot last year,

are picking up,” said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji

Yasuda Research Institute.

“In Japan, capital spending tends to move in sync with

external demand, so an export recovery is encouraging for

machinery orders and capital expenditure.”

By destination, exports to China, Japan’s largest trading

partner, rose 33.9% year-on-year in April, led by shipments of

chip-making equipment, hybrid cars and scrap copper.

U.S.-bound exports grew 45.1% in the year to April on the

back of demand for automobiles, car parts and ship engines.

Separate data from the Cabinet Office showed Japan’s core

machinery orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an

indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months,

rose 3.7% in March from the previous month.

The rise in core orders, which exclude those of ships and

electric utilities, compared with a 6.4% increase seen in a

Reuters poll of economists, the data showed.

The Cabinet Office maintained its assessment on machinery

orders, saying that a pick-up is stalling.

Japan’s economy fell back into decline in the first quarter

and economists have sharply revised down estimates for growth

this quarter as emergency curbs hobble consumer spending.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Daniel Leussink; Editing by

Sam Holmes)

