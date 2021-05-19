Japanese shares end lower as pandemic curbs hit risk appetite

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese shares closed lower on Wednesday, tracking cues from Wall Street’s weak overnight finish, while domestic cyclicals lost ground as concerns over the country’s pandemic-induced economic slump weighed on investor sentiment.

The Nikkei share average dropped 1.28% to close at 28,044.45, while the broader Topix lost 0.66% to 1,895.24.

“Japanese market can’t be free from the influence of overseas markets. At the same time, Japan has its own negative factor – the government’s emergency measures to curb COVID-19 infections,” Yoshihiro Takeshige, general manager at investment management department, Asahi Life Asset Management, said.

“It is hard to find reasons for a market recovery in a short term.”

U.S. stocks closed weaker overnight, slumping on a sharp decline in telecom stocks and weak housing starts data that overshadowed better-than-expected earnings.

A jump in COVID-19 infections stoked alarm in Japan amid a shortage of medical staff and hospital beds in Tokyo, prompting a top medical organization to call for cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics scheduled in July.

Cyclical shares took a hit, with machinery and paper sectors losing the most among the 33 sector sub-indexes on the main bourse.