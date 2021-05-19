Japanese firms turn more positive in May – Reuters Tankan

Article content

TOKYO — Sentiment among Japanese

manufacturers rose to its highest since December 2018 in May,

the Reuters Tankan poll found, as the rollout of coronavirus

vaccines around the world and improved global demand boosted

prospects for exporters.

The Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting

the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from

those who say they are good. A negative reading means that

pessimists outnumber optimists.

Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a

comparison with the Bank of Japan’s quarterly tankan survey:

2021 2020

AUG (f’cast) MAY APR MAR FEB JAN DEC

===============================================================

MANUFACTURERS (+21) +21 +13 +6 +3 -1 -9

—————————————————————

(Materials) (+15) +14 +4 0 0 -14 -20

– Textiles/paper (-8) -25 -17 -42 -33 -46 -36

– Chemicals (+42) +53 +32 +33 +29 +19 0

– Oil refinery/ceramics (+17) +17 +14 +17 +14 0 -14

– Steel/nonferrous metals (-9) -9 -30 -20 -22 -45 -50

(Manufactured products) (+25) +24 +18 +10 +3 +7 -2

– Food (0) 0 0 0 +18 +18 +18

– Metal products/machinery (+42) +34 +15 +9 +12 +7 -22

– Electric machinery (+32) +37 +21 +15 +5 +5 0

– Autos/transport equipment(+15) +16 +30 +16 -7 +15 +23