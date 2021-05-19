Japan April exports jump 38% year/year – MOF

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s exports surged 38.0% in

April from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on

Thursday, pointing to solid recovery in overseas demand.

The rise compared with a 30.9% increase expected by

economists in a Reuters poll, and followed a 16.1% increase in

March.

Imports rose 12.8% in the year to April, versus the median

estimate for an 8.8% increase.

The trade balance came to a surplus of 255.3 billion yen

($2.34 billion), versus the median estimate for a 140.0 billion

yen surplus.

To view full tables, go to the ministry’s website:

http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm

($1 = 109.2700 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto

Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)