Japan April exports jump 38% year/year – MOF

Article content
TOKYO — Japan’s exports surged 38.0% in
April from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on
Thursday, pointing to solid recovery in overseas demand.
The rise compared with a 30.9% increase expected by
economists in a Reuters poll, and followed a 16.1% increase in
March.
Imports rose 12.8% in the year to April, versus the median
estimate for an 8.8% increase.
The trade balance came to a surplus of 255.3 billion yen
($2.34 billion), versus the median estimate for a 140.0 billion
yen surplus.
To view full tables, go to the ministry’s website:
http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm
($1 = 109.2700 yen)
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto
Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)