Iron Ore Extends Retreat as Markets Question Economic Rebound

(Bloomberg) — Iron ore fell further on Thursday as investor concerns over the outlook for inflation and the global economic recovery sparked a broad retreat across energy and commodities markets.

Futures in Singapore fell 4.4% to $197.25 a ton by 7:34 a.m. local time, having earlier dropped as much as 6.7%.

The market is also wary of the potential for China, the world’s biggest steel producer, to intervene in markets to rein in soaring raw materials prices. The nation’s chief administrative panel on Wednesday called for tougher oversight of commodity markets and more protection for consumers from rising prices.

