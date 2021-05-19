Indonesia’s rupiah hits 2-week low as most Asian currencies dip

Article content
The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 109.140 109.21 +0.06
Sing dlr 1.334 1.3341 +0.03
Taiwan dlr 27.937 27.982 +0.16
Korean won 1131.000 1130.5 -0.04
Baht 31.390 31.44 +0.16
Peso 47.800 47.77 -0.06
Rupiah 14350.000 14275 -0.52
Rupee 73.165 73.165 0.00
Ringgit 4.139 4.136 -0.07
Yuan 6.442 6.4338 -0.12
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move
Japan yen 109.140 103.24 -5.41
Sing dlr 1.334 1.3209 -0.96
Taiwan dlr 27.937 28.483 +1.95
Korean won 1131.000 1086.20 -3.96
Baht 31.390 29.96 -4.56
Peso 47.800 48.01 +0.44
Rupiah 14350.000 14040 -2.16
Rupee 73.165 73.07 -0.14
Ringgit 4.139 4.0400 -2.39
Yuan 6.442 6.5283 +1.35
