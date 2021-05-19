Gold prices hover near 4-month high ahead of U.S. Fed minutes

Article content

Gold prices held steady near a four-month high on Wednesday, helped by a weaker dollar, ahead of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting that are expected to shed more light on policymakers’ view on inflation.

Spot gold was flat at $1,868.07 per ounce by 0503 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan. 29 at $1,874.80 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,867.70.

“Gold surged aggressively since the start of the week around the narrative that we could see inflation pick-up in an environment where the Fed is resistant to tightening,” DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak said.

“Against that backdrop, we’ve seen stronger commodity prices in general and a weaker dollar. Certainly the price of gold has been a notable reflection of that.”

The dollar index slipped to a near three-month low against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

Gold prices have risen about $190 or more than 11% after falling to a nine-month trough in early March, with gains driven by a pullback in the U.S. currency and inflation expectations as bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation.

Concerns over inflationary pressure intensified after U.S. consumer prices in April rose 4.2% on-year, the fastest increase in more than a decade.