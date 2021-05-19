Gold jumps as stocks slip on inflation fears; Fed minutes eyed

Article content

Gold jumped as much as 1.2% to a more than four-month high on Wednesday as weaker equity markets and inflation concerns boosted bullion’s safe-haven appeal, with focus turning to minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting.

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,880.24 by 1:41 p.m. EDT (1741 GMT), after hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,889.75. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.7% at $1,881.50.

“There’s a lot of turmoil in the global equity markets, so there’s flight to safety. Gold has bounced pretty good off its lows. … There’s an opportunity here to move back above $1,900 shortly,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Global stocks slipped as a threat of unwanted inflation prompted investors to shy away from riskier assets.

Minutes from the Fed’s April 27-28 policy meeting are due at 1800 GMT.

“The markets are also pricing in the Fed to be dovish,” Haberkorn said, adding the central bank will not change its stance on inflation at the moment.

Gold has risen by more than $200, or over 12%, since falling to a nine-month trough in early March, with gains driven by a pullback in the dollar and a rise in inflation expectations, as bullion is considered a hedge against inflation.