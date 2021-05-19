Gold holds below 4-month peak as dollar, Treasury yields rebound

Article content

Gold prices were flat on Thursday,

hovering below a more than four-month high hit in the previous

session, as the dollar firmed and U.S. Treasury yields rose

after the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last

monetary policy meeting.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was flat at $1,869.50 per ounce by 0500

GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,889.75 on

Wednesday.

* U.S. gold futures fell 0.7% to $1,869.20 per ounce.

* Minutes of the U.S. central bank’s April 27-28 meeting

said a number of policymakers thought if the U.S. economy

continued rapid progress, it would be appropriate “at some

point” to discuss tightening its accommodative policy.

* Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of

holding bullion.

* The dollar index bounced off from a near

three-month low, while benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to a

one-week high after the Fed minutes.

* British inflation more than doubled in April, the start of

a likely climb in prices this year as rich economies recover

from pandemic lockdowns, but one that the Bank of England hopes

will prove temporary.

* The surge in euro zone inflation is temporary and consumer

prices should fall sharply next year, European Central Bank