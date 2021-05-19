Germany’s Bund hits 2-year high as inflation expectations rise

Article content

LONDON — Euro zone government bonds yields rose on Wednesday, with the benchmark German Bund yield rising to a two-year high in early trading as investors increasingly priced in the possibility of the ECB slowing its bond-buying as the economy recovers.

Euro zone inflation accelerated as expected in April because of a sharp rise in the costs of energy and services, data showed. British consumer price inflation more than doubled in April.

Core government bond yields were up by around 3 basis points in early trading, while Italy’s 10-year yield reached its highest since September 2020.

A key gauge of euro zone inflation expectations – the five-year, five-year inflation forward – rose to its highest since December 2018.

The moves follow a big sell-off in euro area government bonds on Monday, driven by speculation that the ECB may slow its emergency bond buying as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 1125 GMT, Germany’s 10-year bond yield was up 2 bps at -0.089%. Italy’s 10-year yield was up 3 bps at 1.123%, having reached as high as 1.16% earlier in the session .

“I actually think that most of the widening (between German and Italian yields) has to do with the backdrop of rising rates… I think Italy’s more vulnerable to this rising rates environment because they just have so much debt to sell,” said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING.