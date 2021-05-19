Galantas Grants Stock Options | Financial Post

TORONTO, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Galantas Gold Corporation (“TSX-V: GAL; AIM: GAL) (“Galantas” or the “Company”) reports that it has awarded 3,915,000 incentive stock options on the Company’s common shares to directors, employees and consultants, in accordance with the terms of the Company’s incentive Stock Option Plan. The exercise price for the options, which expire on May 19, 2026, is C$0.86 per share and the grant of these options was approved by the Board of Directors on May 19, 2021. The options will vest as to one third immediately and one third on each of May 19, 2022 and May 19, 2023, and are valid for a 5-year period from the date of grant.

The number of options issued to directors, employees and consultants are noted below:

Name of Optionee Position Number of Options Roisin Magee Director & Chair 275,000 Mario Stifano Director Designate & Officer 1,500,000 James Golla Director 125,000 James Clancy Director 125,000 Brent Omland Director Designate & Strategic Advisor 375,000 David Cather Director 125,000 George Duguay Officer 75,000 Alan Buckley Officer 250,000 Employees and Consultants Various 1,065,000 Total Options Granted 3,915,000

The Company’s Stock Option Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. The total number of incentive stock options outstanding prior to this award was 570,000 which results in the total number of incentive stock options now outstanding for the Company being 4,485,000, representing 6.12% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares, which total 73,270,468.

This disclosure has been authorized by Mario Stifano, Director and CEO of Galantas Gold Corporation.

The aforementioned stock option grants are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Galantas Gold Corporation Mario Stifano: Chief Executive Officer Email: info@galantas.com Website: www.galantas.com

