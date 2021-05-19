Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta residents holding breath for court ruling

Article content

JAKARTA — Born and raised in the bustling megacity of Jakarta, Indonesia’s densely populated, traffic-choked capital, environmentalist Khalisah Khalid has long anguished over the city’s toxic air.

Her young daughter has been plagued by ill health from birth, issues she believes are exacerbated by the city’s worsening air pollution.

“Her health is increasingly being threatened with Jakarta’s increasingly dirty air quality,” said Khalisah, of her daughter, now aged 10. “We want the government to make rules to ensure citizens have a good environment and air.”

The 42-year-old mother is one of 32 plaintiffs in a citizen lawsuit against the Indonesian president, the ministers of health, environment and home affairs, and several regional leaders, demanding they fix the unhealthy air they breathe.

The Central Jakarta district court had been expected to rule on the 2019 lawsuit on Thursday, but Khalisah said this had been postponed because judges needed more time to consider their ruling.

Of the world’s cities with the worst air pollution last year, the top 148 are in the Asia-Pacific region, according to Swiss air quality technology company IQAir.

The plaintiffs’ legal team have claimed Indonesian authorities has been environmentally negligent by failing to prevent its citizens from the health impacts of air pollution.