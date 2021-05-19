Fed officials discussed adjusting money market support in April, minutes show

Article content

The U.S. Federal Reserve in coming months may need to adjust the tools used to keep its benchmark policy rate well within its intended range if open market overnight borrowing costs keep drifting lower, a readout of the central bank’s latest meeting signaled on Wednesday.

Policymakers also received a detailed briefing last month on the pros and cons of making the support they provide to money markets permanent, according to the minutes.

The central bank began intervening in overnight lending markets in September 2019, when a shortage of reserves led to a spike in short-term borrowing rates. But in recent weeks markets have been plagued by the opposite problem: too much cash.

Firms swimming in excess reserves are flocking to the New York Fed’s facility for reverse repurchase agreements, or reverse repo, which gives them a place to temporarily park their cash.

Money market funds and other eligible firms placed $294 billion in cash with the Fed overnight on Wednesday, up from about $100 billion at the time of the meeting and topping the levels reached in March 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fed could consider adjusting administered rates “in coming months” if the downward pressure on overnight rates continues, Lorie Logan, manager of the System Open Market Account, told policymakers.