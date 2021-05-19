Ethereum Tumbles 20% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



Ethereum Tumbles 20% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $2,804.58 by 07:13 (11:13 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 20.08% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12, 2020.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $325.43B, or 18.03% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,804.58 to $3,434.01 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 34.01%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $49.65B or 21.13% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2,804.5835 to $4,171.7593 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 35.76% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $39,285.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 13.39% on the day.

Binance Coin was trading at $420.11 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 20.17%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $735.62B or 40.75% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $64.62B or 3.58% of the total cryptocurrency market value.