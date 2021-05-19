Ethereum Plunges 34% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



Ethereum Plunges 34% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $2,243.40 by 08:50 (12:50 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 34.30% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12, 2020.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $289.64B, or 17.25% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,243.40 to $3,434.01 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 41.69%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $53.48B or 21.32% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2,243.3987 to $4,171.7593 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 48.62% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $34,945.9 on the Investing.com Index, down 17.99% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0039 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.30%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $698.84B or 41.61% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $58.30B or 3.47% of the total cryptocurrency market value.