Ethereum Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com

Investing.com – was trading at $3,040.89 by 00:17 (04:17 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 10.05% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 15.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $357.56B, or 18.77% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $3,038.87 to $3,434.01 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 28.59%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $41.56B or 21.16% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3,038.8716 to $4,171.7593 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 30.35% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $40,325.5 on the Investing.com Index, down 9.98% on the day.

Binance Coin was trading at $449.66 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 14.13%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $757.62B or 39.77% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $69.76B or 3.66% of the total cryptocurrency market value.