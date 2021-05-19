ethbox’s EBOX Now Listed on PancakeSwap By CoinQuora

ethbox’s EBOX Now Listed on PancakeSwap
- ethbox just announced on Twitter the news of its listing on PancakeSwap.
- It is currently offering the trading pair EBOX/BNB.
- The company aims to contribute majorly to crypto mass adoption.
ethbox’s native token EBOX has just been listed on PancakeSwap! The blockchain tools platform tweeted the announcement on May 17, 2021, from its official Twitter account.
Dear ethbox community!
We‘re happy to announce, that $EBOX token will be listed on @PancakeSwap later today
Time: 16:00 UTC, May 17th 2021
Be ready and get your piece of the #ethbox
This article was first published on coinquora.com
