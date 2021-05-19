ethbox’s EBOX Now Listed on PancakeSwap By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

  • ethbox just announced on Twitter the news of its listing on PancakeSwap.
  • It is currently offering the trading pair EBOX/BNB.
  • The company aims to contribute majorly to crypto mass adoption.

ethbox’s native token EBOX has just been listed on PancakeSwap! The blockchain tools platform tweeted the announcement on May 17, 2021, from its official Twitter account.

