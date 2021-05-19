ethbox’s EBOX Now Listed on PancakeSwap By CoinQuora

ethbox’s EBOX Now Listed on PancakeSwap

ethbox’s native token EBOX has just been listed on PancakeSwap! The blockchain tools platform tweeted the announcement on May 17, 2021, from its official Twitter account.

Dear ethbox community!

We‘re happy to announce, that $EBOX token will be listed on @PancakeSwap later today

Time: 16:00 UTC, May 17th 2021

Be ready and get your piece of the #ethbox

This article was first published on coinquora.com

