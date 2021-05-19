EOS Tumbles 22% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



EOS Tumbles 22% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $7.5272 by 00:43 (04:43 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 21.57% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 12.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $7.6805B, or 0.42% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $7.5272 to $9.4754 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 41.44%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.6934B or 2.41% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $7.5272 to $11.9200 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 67.24% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $39,288.8 on the Investing.com Index, down 12.35% on the day.

was trading at $2,906.88 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 16.98%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $749.8278B or 40.81% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $349.1627B or 19.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.