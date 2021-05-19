EOS Falls 37% In Rout By Investing.com



EOS Falls 37% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $5.4878 by 21:50 (01:50 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, down 36.77% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $5.3085B, or 0.34% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $5.1312 to $5.9273 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 49.31%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $9.6935B or 2.51% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.1734 to $11.9200 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 76.12% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $36,647.8 on the Investing.com Index, down 13.93% on the day.

was trading at $2,287.56 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 28.44%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $693.8887B or 45.08% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $268.3792B or 17.44% of the total cryptocurrency market value.