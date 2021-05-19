Energy transition clouds oil-gas outlook despite post-pandemic boost -Woodmac

Article content

SINGAPORE — Global energy transition is creating uncertainty for an estimated $14 trillion worth of oil and gas assets that have long depended on an indefinite rise in demand to offset risks despite a pandemic boost this year, consultancy Wood Mackenzie said on Thursday.

As the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, oil and gas demand is set to go beyond the record 160 million barrels of oil equivalent per day reached in 2019, it said in a report.

“After six years of weaker prices, upstream is fitter and leaner than ever,” Woodmac said, adding that the sector will generate as much cash flow this year at $60 per barrel as it did at $100 prior to the 2014 price crash.

While the industry has enjoyed a century of near continuous demand growth, it now finds itself having to supply oil and gas to a world in which future demand and price are highly uncertain, Wood Mackenzie vice president Fraser McKay said.

“The range of possible outcomes is dizzying.”

A gradual energy transition would see oil demand staying above 90 million barrels per day to 2050, encouraging investment in costlier supplies and supporting prices at just above $80 a barrel by 2030, Woodmac said.

However, if the world decides to limit global warming to 2°C by 2050, oil demand would peak before 2025 and fall towards 35 million bpd by 2050, 70% below peak levels. Brent would average $40 a barrel by 2030 and decline after that.