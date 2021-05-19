Emergent BioSolutions plans as early as July to correct problems that ruined COVID-19 shots







(Reuters) – Emergent BioSolutions Inc told U.S. regulators it aims as soon as July to correct the problems at its manufacturing facility that ruined millions of COVID-19 vaccine shots, according to a private correspondence published by the U.S. House Oversight Committee.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) paused production of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) vaccines at Emergent’s Baltimore facility in April after an inspection flagged serious quality control issues. Emergent contaminated millions of doses during multiple incidents in 2020 and 2021, the U.S. House memo said.

The company expects to complete corrective measures such as retraining its staff and acquiring additional refrigerators by as early as July, according to the correspondence.

It is unclear whether or not Emergent can begin manufacturing more COVID-19 doses before correcting all the issues flagged by U.S. regulators.