Emergent BioSolutions plans as early as July to correct problems that ruined COVID-19 shots

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1


(Reuters) – Emergent BioSolutions Inc told U.S. regulators it aims as soon as July to correct the problems at its manufacturing facility that ruined millions of COVID-19 vaccine shots, according to a private correspondence published by the U.S. House Oversight Committee.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) paused production of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) vaccines at Emergent’s Baltimore facility in April after an inspection flagged serious quality control issues. Emergent contaminated millions of doses during multiple incidents in 2020 and 2021, the U.S. House memo said.

The company expects to complete corrective measures such as retraining its staff and acquiring additional refrigerators by as early as July, according to the correspondence.

It is unclear whether or not Emergent can begin manufacturing more COVID-19 doses before correcting all the issues flagged by U.S. regulators.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR