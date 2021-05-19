Egypt’s EFG Hermes to acquire control of state-owned Arab Investment Bank

Article content

CAIRO — EFG Hermes Holding, Egypt’s biggest investment bank, will acquire 51% of state-owned Arab Investment Bank (AIB), the Cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday, in the first bank privatization in more than a decade.

The Sovereign Fund of Egypt will also acquire a 25% stake in AIB, while the current owner, state-owned National Investment Bank (NIB), will retain 24%, the cabinet said after approving the acquisition.

AIB’s capital will be increased to five billion Egyptian pounds ($319.90 million), it added.

NIB was established in 1980 to finance government projects. Egypt last year told the International Monetary Fund it would restructure the NIB’s balance sheet through sales and swaps of assets, land or shares in public companies to settle overdue debts.

The government began a program of selling its stakes in banks in 2004, and in 2006 sold most of its fourth largest bank, Bank of Alexandria, to the Italian banking group Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

The central bank has said it plans to sell stakes in several state banks, including Banque du Caire, Egypt’s third-largest state bank, but plans were put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has repeatedly postponed promised offerings of other state companies.