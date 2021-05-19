Echoing Amazon: Walmart, Target try local package delivery

Article content

LOS ANGELES — Walmart and Target are testing their own home package delivery services in the United States – stealing a page from Amazon’s play book – as e-commerce demand strains traditional carriers like United Parcel Service, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service.

The move is just the latest example of how Walmart Inc and Target Corp are working to close the gap with Amazon.com Inc, the No. 1 online retailer. Amazon has recruited armies of small businesses to provide delivery services from vans emblazoned with the company’s logo – an effort that has helped it control customer wait times and costs.

UPS, FedEx Corp and the USPS have been inundated with packages since the coronavirus pandemic hit U.S. shores last year – forcing retailers to seek new ways to get goods into the hands of customers while containing soaring delivery costs.

Walmart – a key FedEx delivery customer – has been trialing its first company-branded “last-mile” delivery vans, John Furner, Walmart’s U.S. chief executive, said on the company’s earnings call on Tuesday.

Since January, a small, electric van fleet has made package deliveries in the Bentonville and Rogers areas near Walmart’s Arkansas headquarters, company spokeswoman Camille Dunn said. The drivers work for Walmart, which also employs its semi-truck drivers.